Cyclist critical after central London e-scooter crash
A 65-year-old cyclist remains in hospital in a critical condition nearly a month after being involved in a serious crash with an e-scooter in central London.
The collision happened on Victoria Embankment on 29 April.
It happened opposite Somerset House at 21:53 BST.
Police said about seven people were riding e-scooters and the one involved in the crash was said to have "off-road type wheels".
The Met has issued a statement appealing for dash-cam footage adding that detectives would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.
A spokeswoman for the Met said: "The rider was wearing a helmet with a visor and carrying a rucksack with LEDs on the rear showing a 'Pacman' logo.
"The rider is thought to have stopped and asked the man if he way okay, possibly in an Eastern European accent, before riding off."