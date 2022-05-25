Cyclist critical after central London e-scooter crash

Detectives from the Met's serious collision investigation unit would like to speak with anyone who saw the crash or captured it on dash-cam footage

A 65-year-old cyclist remains in hospital in a critical condition nearly a month after being involved in a serious crash with an e-scooter in central London.

The collision happened on Victoria Embankment on 29 April.

It happened opposite Somerset House at 21:53 BST.

Police said about seven people were riding e-scooters and the one involved in the crash was said to have "off-road type wheels".

The Met has issued a statement appealing for dash-cam footage adding that detectives would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

A spokeswoman for the Met said: "The rider was wearing a helmet with a visor and carrying a rucksack with LEDs on the rear showing a 'Pacman' logo.

"The rider is thought to have stopped and asked the man if he way okay, possibly in an Eastern European accent, before riding off."

