Wayne Couzens denies four counts of indecent exposure
- Published
Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens has denied exposing himself four times while he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.
The 49-year-old is accused of four counts of indecent exposure in Swanley, Kent, in January and February 2021.
The case could have been tried at a magistrates' court but Couzens requested a jury trial last month.
He entered a not guilty plea at the Old Bailey on Tuesday via video-link from Frankland Prison in Durham.
Couzens, from Deal in Kent, is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard in March last year.
He is accused of four counts of "intentionally exposing his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress", alleged offences that happened in the months before Ms Everard's murder.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk