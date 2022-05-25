Platinum Jubilee: Children erect Queen tree sculpture
A giant sculpture made up of baby trees is to be illuminated with 3,500 lights in a night-time ceremony.
The structure will be the focal point of a chain of beacons to be lit up to across the world to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The last of 350 saplings was added to the 69ft (21m) centrepiece outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. It will be lit up on 2 June.
Trees are the "superheroes" of our towns and cities, the designer said.
Thomas Heatherwick said that they "matter much more to our lives than we realise".
He added: "We need re-reminding how much trees humanise the world around us and they can't be taken for granted."
'It's unique'
A team of hundreds of welders, arborists and engineers worked on the project, with riggers moving up and down on safety ropes to secure the display.
Junior foresters visited the palace to help complete the artwork by planting a batch of saplings in aluminium pots embossed with the monarch's cypher.
David, 10, who helped with the planting, said of the sculpture: "I didn't expect it to be that high. It's unique.
"I'm excited to be here right in front of Buckingham Palace planting trees for the Queen."
The children also helped weave LED lights through the greenery.
The sculpture is part of a scheme to plant more than a million trees as part of the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) initiative, marking 70 years of her reign.
Individuals, schools and community groups have taken part in the project, which was launched earlier this year.
"The Tree Of Trees offers a message of hope, regeneration and celebration to people and communities around the world," said Sir Nicholas Bacon, chairman of the QGC.
"I am delighted in the way that everyone has come together across our nation to plant a tree for the Jubilee."
After the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, the trees in their pots will be donated to community groups.
