Haringey councillor suspended over 2015 Jihadi John remarks
A councillor has been suspended by Labour over remarks about the British militant known as Jihadi John.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said Ibrahim Ali's suspension by Haringey Council is linked to his previous work with campaign group Cage.
It describes itself as an "advocacy organisation working to empower communities impacted by the war on terror".
London Labour told LDRS it does not comment on individual cases.
Mr Ali was elected to represent the Bruce Castle ward in Tottenham at the local election on 5 May.
The LDRS said Mr Ali, also known as Ibrahim Mohamoud, was formerly a spokesperson for Cage.
It reports that in 2015 he is said to have appeared to defend Cage director Asim Qureshi's description of Islamic State militant Mohammed Emwazi - otherwise known as Jihadi John - as a "beautiful young man".
Emwazi is believed to have beheaded a number of hostages between 2014 and 2015 while he was a member of an Islamic State terrorist cell.
The LDRS said Mr Ali and Haringey Labour have been approached for comment.