Brixton music video stabbing: Teenager jailed for life
- Published
A teenager who stabbed a motorcyclist to death during the making of a rap music video has been jailed for life.
Brandon McNeil, 19, stabbed Shane Jerome in the chest as he rode in a convoy of vehicles for the film in Brixton, south London, on 21 July 2021.
The Old Bailey was told he had an "unhealthy interest in knives".
McNeil, of Lollard Street, Vauxhall, previously admitted murder. Appearing at the Old Bailey, he was sentenced to serve at least 24 years in prison.
The court heard how McNeil and a number of others approached Mr Jerome and others in the convoy as they sat in traffic near Brixton Market.
In CCTV played during the hearing, McNeil was shown riding a bike towards the victim, who was cornered between a car and bus. He then leapt from the bike and stabbed the 23-year-old, piercing his heart.
He also swung the knife at a second man on a quad bike.
McNeil was tracked down and arrested by forensic officers two weeks later.
Judge Sarah Munro said McNeil was involved with the local "7" or "L" gang and must have believed those taking part in the video were rivals, although there was no evidence they were.
Passing sentence, she said police had uncovered posts on social media and several recordings in which he had rapped about killing.
"Your Instagram account is in your gang name and contains photographs of you proudly brandishing knives in known gang territory, just like the weapon you used to kill Shane," she told the Old Bailey.
"Even more chillingly, a week after the murder three videos were recorded on your phone of you playing with knives and bragging about your skill with them."
In a statement read out in court, Mr Jerome's mother Dawn said the murder had left her in "unbearable pain".
She told McNeil: "I feel you are not fit for society, you have taken the most precious gift any mother could have, my boy."
In mitigation, Rajiv Menon QC said McNeil had an "unhealthy interest in knives" and was the victim of human trafficking at a young age before had become involved in gangs as a young teenager.