Tube strike: Jubilee weekend action at two London Underground stations suspended
- Published
A strike at two London Underground stations over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend has been suspended.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Euston and Green Park had planned to walk out on Friday 3 June in a row over bullying.
The RMT suspended the strike following negotiations with Transport for London.
Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: "London Underground has finally seen sense to take the union's arguments regarding workplace bullying.
"We will now suspend to the strike on 3 June to hopefully reach a resolution quickly."
The Northern and Victoria lines both run through Euston station, while Green Park is served by the Victoria, Piccadilly and Jubilee lines.
