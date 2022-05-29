Tate Modern fall: Boy thrown from balcony 'defying doctors predictions'
A young boy who suffered life-changing injuries when he was thrown from the Tate Modern viewing platform is "contradicting doctors' predictions", his family has said.
The boy, aged six at the time of the 100ft (30m) fall in August 2019, had been visiting London from France.
In an update his family said the boy is able to put his own splints on and play in the park.
Jonty Bravery was convicted of attempted murder and jailed in 2020.
During Bravery's sentencing, the court heard the boy would require round-the-clock care until at least 2022.
The youngster suffered a bleed to the brain and fractures to his spine.
In a statement on a fundraising page for the boy, his parents said they have been noticing huge improvements.
They said: "He manages to put his leg splints on his own (we just have to check that they are put correctly).
"He holds the standing position longer and continues to gain little by little in balance. He continues to fall, but less (and of course we catch him up!).
"His breath is also improving, this can be heard in his voice which is gaining in power. Phrases where he communicates only in monosyllables tend to be spaced out."
'Never lose hope'
The French family also said their son manages throw a small ball with his left hand.
"We are always happy to see new movements," the family added. "Even if it contradicts the predictions of some doctors, it proves that he will never lose hope!
"Finally, for the first time, we were able to take him to a park.
"Until now we had avoided this place - upsetting for us and frustrating for him - where he could have done nothing but watch the other children play."
More than €349,158 (£296,712) has been raised towards his care.
