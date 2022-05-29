Platinum Jubilee: Hot air balloons set to soar over London
- Published
Dozens of hot air balloons are set to soar above London's famous skyline to coincide with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.
The event returns to the capital for the first time in two years following the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and bad weather in 2021.
It is an extension of the historic Lord Mayor's Show and seeks to raise funds for charity.
Balloons are expected to set off next Sunday - subject to weather conditions.
The event is scheduled to start at Battersea Park with the hot air balloons drifting east across the capital.
Standby dates have also been confirmed for 12 June and 19 June, the event's organisers said.
Back in 2019, dozens of hot air balloons floated across central London and raised £76,000 for charity.
The event, named the Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta, has been running since 2015.
