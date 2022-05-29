North Finchley: Man who was fatally stabbed in street fight named
Police have named a man who was fatally stabbed in a street fight in north London.
Officers and paramedics were called to Ballards Lane in North Finchley shortly after 04:00 BST on Friday to reports of a disturbance.
Nicholas Sutin, 55, was found with a neck injury and died at the scene.
A post-mortem examination held at Northwick Park Hospital gave his cause of death as head injuries and a stab wound to the neck.
Det Ch Insp Linda Bradley, from the Met, said: "A team of detectives remain in the area as they collect CCTV and other evidence from the scene and nearby.
"They have already spoken to several witnesses but I would encourage anyone else with information to contact us immediately."
A 40-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, has been bailed until late June.
