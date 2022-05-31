Finsbury Park: Man dies after being struck by road sweeper lorry
A road worker has died after being struck by a road sweeper lorry in Finsbury Park, north London.
The man was treated by paramedics but died at the scene of the crash at the junction of Pemberton Road and Wightman Road on Monday morning.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers, the Met said.
The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and has been assisting police with their investigation.
