Burgess Park: Heavy police presence amid bank holiday violence threat
- Published
The threat of violence will mean an increased police presence in a south London park, the Met Police has said.
Ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend, the force said social media posts suggest Burgess Park in Southwark could be targeted on Thursday.
"Our priority is to ensure our communities can celebrate the Jubilee weekend in a safe and secure environment," Southwark Police said.
"Anyone intent on committing criminal activity... will be dealt with."
May 31, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.