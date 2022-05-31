Peckham FC boss says women may soon run top men's teams
Former England football captain Mary Phillip believes the game is "close" to seeing the first woman leading an elite men's team.
Phillip, manager of Peckham Town FC, is thought to be the first female to lead a men's senior team to a trophy win.
She spoke as a plaque was unveiled in her honour at the south London club.
Philip is one of several players to be recognised as part of a campaign celebrating some of the most successful female players in English football.
"It's great that people are actually looking back on the women's game and realising that women's football hasn't just started, it happened many years ago," she said.
Speaking as the plaque was unveiled, the former defender said the female game had "overcome obstacles" and a woman could soon be made manager of an elite men's team.
"I think we're close to that. I don't see why not. We've got many men in the women's game, you know, so why not have women in the men's game?" she said.
Philip, who played at Arsenal, Chelsea, Fulham and Millwall, added: "It's just someone to take that chance, to turn round and say 'I'm going to try something different - let's see what these women can do'."
The plaque was installed at the Menace Stadium as part of Where Greatness is Made campaign, which has also honoured past England captains like Sheila Parker, Carol Thomas, and Gill Coultard.
During Philip's career, she won 65 England caps and was the first black woman to captain the national team. More recently, she has made history by leading Kent County League team Peckham Town to victory in the London Senior Cup during the 2019/20 season.
"It's an amazing mark to have, it's something that's gone down in history and I'm glad to be part of that," she said.
Bryan Hall, Peckham Town FC's chairman, described winning the trophy as "the greatest day in our history" and said he was "extremely proud" of Phillip.
He praised the Peckham manager's role in promoting women's football, adding: "We need people like Mary coming forward and changing the narrative.
"I hope that this will brush off and we see many more Marys managing at senior level football, men's football and women's football."
