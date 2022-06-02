Murder probe launched following stabbing death in Brent

A crime scene is in place around Henderson Close in Brent

A murder probe has been launched following the death of a man from stab wounds in north-west London.

The victim, a man in his mid-20s, was found in Henderson Close, Brent.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in north-west London, at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday, and roads were closed off around the crime scene.

He was pronounced dead at about 19:15 Next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem scheduled. No arrests have yet been made.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Topics