Tube strike: TfL advises people to avoid unnecessary Tube journeys
Transport for London has advised people to avoid travelling on the network due to a planned tube strike.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are due to walk out on Monday for 24 hours.
The RMT said the strike was over proposals for 600 job losses, changes to working agreements and pensions.
TfL said no proposals had been tabled on pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody would lose their jobs due to the proposals it had set out.
The transport organisation has proposed not replacing up to 600 posts when they become vacant as part of plans to achieve financial sustainability.
TfL said it expected "severe disruption" from the start of service on Monday to 08:00 BST on Tuesday.
Many stations, especially those in central and south London, will be closed and others might only operate for limited periods.
Other services, including DLR, London Overground and Trams, are not affected by the industrial action but could be busier than normal.
Andy Lord, TfL's chief operating officer, said: "I'd like to apologise to London for the impact this strike will have on journeys.
"We know it's going to be damaging to London and the economy at a time when public transport is playing a crucial role in the capital's recovery.
"While our focus is always on helping everyone travel around London whenever they want, the expected impact of the RMT's action means we have to advise people to only travel tomorrow if necessary, as many stations may be closed.
"Alternatives to the Tube, including the bus and rail networks, are likely to be much busier than usual."
RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch, said: "We are demanding a direct face-to-face meeting with Mayor Sadiq Khan to sort this mess out."