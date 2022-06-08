Student was soaking and shoeless when hit by train
The parents of a student who was found "soaked from the waist down" and without shoes after he was hit by a train in north London have said they may never know what happened.
Connor Marron, 19, from Ahoghill, Co Antrim, had been at the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace with a friend before he was killed in the early hours of 2 January.
He was discovered near Hornsey station about an hour later.
An inquest returned an open verdict.
The inquest heard it was Mr Marron's first time visiting the capital and he had been drinking with his friend before and during the quarter-final on New Year's Day.
While leaving the darts event, Mr Marron discovered his phone was lost and left his friend to find it.
He was reported missing hours later but had been hit by an empty stock train at 48mph just north of the station.
What is a Prevention of Future Deaths report?
The coroner has a legal power and duty to write a report following an inquest if it appears there is a risk of other deaths occurring in similar circumstances.
This is also known as a "report under regulation 28" because the power comes from regulation 28 of the Coroners (Inquests) Regulations 2013.
The report is sent to the people or organisations who are in a position to take action to reduce the risk. They then must reply within 56 days to say what action they plan to take.
North London Coroner's Court could not determine what happened between when Mr Marron left his friend and the collision, as CCTV could not shed any light on the final hour of his life.
The inquest heard that Mr Marron may have passed through the New River - a nearby waterway - and a gap in a railway fence, before trying to cross the tracks.
Tributes were paid to the teenager at the opening of the inquest, including from his family, who said he was "passionate about sports" and played for his local Gaelic football team, as well as competing nationally at snooker.
Mr Marron's parents, Fergal Marron and Sharon Doherty, said they were "condemned to a lifetime of not knowing what happened to our beloved son".
They said on behalf of the family: "We are relieved that the painful inquest process has come to an end. However, many questions remain unanswered as to what happened to Connor before he accessed the railways tracks."
Senior coroner Andrew Walker will issue a Prevention of Future Deaths report to Thames Water and Network Rail.
The coroner considered there should be sufficient lighting and signage to warn pedestrians of the body of water and said adequate signage should also be provided for the railway fence.
