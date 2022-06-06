Westminster Council removes anti-bird spikes installed in tree
- Published
A London council is to remove a set of giant spikes which were installed in a tree to keep pigeons away following criticism from animal lovers.
Activists took to social media to slam Westminster Council for adding the "cruel" barriers on a large tree at Hanover Square, Mayfair.
The council originally claimed they were needed for "public safety" to stop birds defecating on a bench below.
However, it has now admitted there "may be better alternatives" to the spikes.
Soon after they were installed, pictures were posted on social media showing spikes running along branches of the large tree.
One Twitter user said: "All the issues we have at the moment and this is how one council spends tax payers' money. Next we will be draining the sea as fish might rub up against someone's leg."
Saffron Gloyne, from the Animal Welfare Party, said the spikes should be taken down, branding them an example of the council spending public money on "unmitigated animal cruelty".
@AdamHug @CityWestminster It is one thing to say something. Another to do it. These bird spikes are still in the trees in Hanover Square this afternoon. When exactly do you plan to remove them? pic.twitter.com/NlpB7kGUNh— Sam Morland (@sam_morland) June 1, 2022
The Labour-run council explained the spikes had been installed a week ago, but had now been removed.
Cabinet member for city management, Paul Dimoldenberg, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Having looked again at the temporary measures introduced onto one tree, on reflection we agree that there may be better alternatives and the spikes will be removed as soon as possible.
"We put them up as large numbers of pigeons were perching on a particular branch, covering the bench beneath and surrounding area with bird droppings, rendering it unusable and unhygienic. The intention was to encourage the birds into surrounding trees so that visitors can enjoy the park safely."
On Monday the council posted on the Twitter: "We can confirm the spikes have been taken down. Many thanks for calling our attention to this and for your patience."