London Tube strike: Commuters faced 'chaos' during staff walkout
- Published
Commuters have spoken of "chaos" on the London Underground as Tube station staff stage a 24-hour walkout.
All Tube lines were affected on Monday and about 100 stations were closed by the walkout, according to Transport for London (TfL).
About 4,000 staff left their post in dispute over proposals for 600 job losses, changes to working agreements and pensions.
TfL said nobody would lose their job under current proposed changes.
Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) members are due to end the strike at 00.01 on Tuesday.
Long queues were reported outside many stations, as commuters turned to other forms of transport.
London Underground advised people not to travel.
Construction worker Miguel Basantes was stranded at Paddington station as he tried to get to work in Hampstead.
The 54-year-old described the situation as "chaos".
He said: "At Liverpool Street there were crowds of people, and I was waiting for 20 or 30 minutes.
"I don't know how to get to work."
"It's very inconvenient especially after the Queen's Jubilee," said Joy Robb, who works as a NHS receptionist at Central Middlesex Hospital.
Mr Basantes, who usually takes a northbound Bakerloo line train, said: "All that was in my mind was the Queen's Jubilee and now I can't get to work."
The RMT union claims 600 jobs will be lost under the TfL plans and its members face "detrimental" changes to their pensions and working conditions.
The union's general secretary Mick Lynch said: "TfL, London Underground Limited (LUL) and the Mayor of London have had ample opportunity to negotiate with the union properly to avert this strike action today.
"Their intransigence and stubbornness have left RMT members no choice but to act decisively."
TfL said there were no plans to change pensions or conditions, and nobody will lose their jobs.
It had proposed not recruiting into around 500 to 600 posts as they become vacant, in order to fulfil a previous funding agreement with the government.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the strike was "incredibly frustrating and disappointing".
"I know the RMT are unhappy with the deal we have from the government who attached many strings - I'm unhappy too - but the RMT should be working with me to remove these strings rather than punish Londoners," he said.
Downing Street condemned the strike due to its impact on passengers and businesses, calling it "deeply disappointing".
RMT members on the Tube are also taking action short of a strike until Sunday 10 July.
Station staff will not work overtime, which may result in short notice station closures, the RMT said.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk