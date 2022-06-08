Cancelled flights: Traveller stuck abroad without medication
By Sharon Barbour & Sam Francis & Gopal Virdee
BBC News
- Published
A man has been left stranded in Amsterdam without lifesaving medication for three days after flights were cancelled across Europe.
Russ Montlake-Mees, 63, had been due to fly home on 4 June but said he was "thrown under the bus" by EasyJet which cancelled two flights at short notice.
Thousands of travellers are thought to be stuck abroad after flight cancellations over the Jubilee weekend.
EasyJet said it was "sorry that these passengers' flights were cancelled".
Mr Montlake-Mees, who is diabetic and takes medication related to a triple heart-bypass, travelled to Amsterdam on 31 May.
He said he only took enough medication and insulin to last the length of his five-day trip.
"I was not expecting any problems like this at all."
After paying for a hotel, Mr Montlake-Mees booked a flight for Monday only for it to be cancelled as he made his way to the airport.
He said: "We've found ourselves thrown under the bus by EasyJet.
"They were not contactable because they've been cancelling an awful lot of other flights during the day.
"We ended up going back into Amsterdam itself and booking a hotel at our own expense."
Mr Montlake-Mees estimates he has spent over £1,000 on accommodation, travel and food while stuck in Amsterdam.
EasyJet did pay for one night's accommodation in a hotel that was "like a converted prison", Mr Montlake-Mees said.
Up to two million people were scheduled to fly to and from the UK over the bank holiday weekend.
According to aviation data firm Cirium, 305 flights departing the UK were cancelled out of a total of 10,662 scheduled flights over the Jubilee weekend.
Several airlines cancelled flights, with EasyJet scrapping a further 37 on Monday.
In a statement EasyJet said: "We notified customers directly of their options to rebook or receive a refund, and are providing hotel accommodation and meals when required."