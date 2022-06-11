Shah Subhani: Murder charges over Hounslow man found in woodland
Three people have been charged with the murder of a father-of-one whose remains were found in woodland in 2019.
Mohammed Shah Subhani, 27, known as Shah, was reported missing in May 2019 when he failed to return to his home in Hounslow, west London.
His remains were found six months later in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.
Raneel Poonia, 25, and Gurditta Singh, 25, both from Slough, and Amraj Poonia, 26, from Horley are also charged with perverting the course of justice.
They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
