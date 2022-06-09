Prince William spotted selling Big Issue in central London
The Duke of Cambridge has been spotted in central London quietly helping sell Big Issue magazines.
Retired Met Police Ch Supt Matthew Gardner shared photos of Prince William on Rochester Row, in Westminster, on his social media account.
He said his brother-in-law had spotted what he thought was a celebrity and took a photo from a distance.
Mr Gardner said Prince William then crossed the road and spoke to him while wearing the iconic Big Issue uniform.
The magazine is sold by homeless people, long-term unemployed people, and those who need money to avoid getting into debt, the Big Issue says.
Vendors are given five free magazines, which are then sold to the public for £3, with additional copies bought for £1.50.
'Silent gestures'
In his social media post, Mr Gardner added: "What an honour to have a private moment with our future king who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy.
"These 'silent gestures' often go unrecognised.
"The finale to this unique occasion was when Prince William asked my brother-in-law If he wanted to buy the Big Issue, to which he replied 'I have no change'.
"At this point William produced a mobile card machine… you cannot teach that!
"Priceless, or should I say, 'princely'."
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have previously spoken of their involvement with charities close to their heart, often inspired by his mother, the late Princess Diana.
In 2014, he visited homeless charity Centrepoint, while in 2018 the couple went to The Passage homeless centre in Westminster.
The Big Issue has been approached for a comment.
