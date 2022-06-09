Duke of Norfolk to face trial accused of using mobile phone while driving
The Duke of Norfolk is to go on trial this summer accused of using a mobile phone while driving a BMW.
The offence is alleged to have happened on Battersea Park Road in Wandsworth, south-west London, on 7 April.
The duke, whose full name is Edward William Fitzalan-Howard, was recognised in the Queen's Jubilee birthday honours.
Mr Fitzalan-Howard, of Arundel Castle in West Sussex, will appear at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on 4 August.
Under his hereditary title Earl Marshal, the 65-year-old is responsible for organising major state events such as coronations and state funerals.
He was appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the RVO for services to the monarchy at the beginning of June.
A court official confirmed a summons had been issued for a 90-minute trial.
