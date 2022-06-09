Duke of Norfolk to face trial accused of using mobile phone while driving

Duke of NorfolkGetty Images
The Duke of Norfolk (R) was with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at the State Opening of Parliament in 2015

The Duke of Norfolk is to go on trial this summer accused of using a mobile phone while driving a BMW.

The offence is alleged to have happened on Battersea Park Road in Wandsworth, south-west London, on 7 April.

The duke, whose full name is Edward William Fitzalan-Howard, was recognised in the Queen's Jubilee birthday honours.

Mr Fitzalan-Howard, of Arundel Castle in West Sussex, will appear at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on 4 August.

Under his hereditary title Earl Marshal, the 65-year-old is responsible for organising major state events such as coronations and state funerals.

He was appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the RVO for services to the monarchy at the beginning of June.

A court official confirmed a summons had been issued for a 90-minute trial.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics