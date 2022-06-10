University College London apologies for school's 'boys' club' culture
- Published
A top London university has apologised for a "culture of bullying" at its school of architecture, following an investigation into allegations of sexism and racism at the institution.
The report concluded that the Bartlett School of Architecture (BSA), based at University College London (UCL), had a culture of a "boys' club".
It found that this led to a lack of accountability for poor behaviour.
UCL's Prof Anthony Smith said the university was already taking action.
The vice-provost for faculties added: "Following receipt of the report, we have removed a number of staff of the Bartlett School of Architecture from student-facing and administrative duties with immediate effect, while we carry out further investigations.
"We are unable to share the names of these individuals as this could prejudice these investigations."
The 119-page report by intelligence company Howlett Brown found there was a culture of "power, protectionism and cliques" within the department.
This had created a "toxic" and sometimes "unsafe" learning environment, leaving some people "deeply traumatised" by their experiences at the school, the report said.
Allegations concerning one senior tutor included they had directed bullying, sexist and racist remarks towards Chinese students, and had thrown materials at or near students.
Other tutors were alleged to have invited students to parties involving cocaine, and to have dated students during their time at the school.
The report also said some staff members had been accused of ripping up students' work, and of physically pushing and verbally taunting them.
'A Bartlett army'
Survey findings showed that 27% of students had experienced discrimination at the BSA, while 39% of current and former students who participated said someone they knew had experienced bullying and harassment.
Students were found to be under significant pressure from some staff members, with one being told: "This is what we do, we break you and build you into a Bartlett army."
UCL's president and provost, Dr Michael Spence, apologised for the culture of bullying, harassment and sexual misconduct.
He added that the student testimonies "expose an inexcusable and pernicious underbelly of bullying and other unacceptable behaviour that is completely at odds with the values on which UCL was founded".
"We must, and absolutely will, address that swiftly and robustly," he said.
