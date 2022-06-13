Grenfell Tower survivors: 'Justice delayed is justice denied' By Ayshea Buksh

Image caption, Seventy-two people died in the blaze which happened five years ago

Five years on from the Grenfell Tower fire in which 72 people died, survivors and campaigners say they are still seeking a form of justice.

The blaze happened on 14 June 2017 and while a criminal investigation into the disaster is under way, the Met Police has said no prosecutions will be brought until the findings from the second phase of the public inquiry are published.

So far, fewer than half of the recommendations from the inquiry have been adopted into law, according to the Home Office.

The process has left survivors and bereaved families feeling unable to move on.

'Justice delayed is justice denied'

Ed Daffarn lived on the 16th floor of the tower and was rescued by a firefighter. He says he had previously spoken out about fire risks associated with the cladding on the building.

"I really believed that Grenfell would be the catalyst for societal change and yet here we are five years later with so little having progressed," he says.

Ed is now a key campaigner and is fighting for changes to be brought about and prosecutions to be made.

"For me, justice is about truth, it's about criminal prosecutions and it's about creating a legacy for the 72 lives that we lost."

The public inquiry found the aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding installed on the tower accelerated the spread of the flames. It's believed many blocks of flats in the UK are still clad with similar materials.

"The fact that tonight people are still going into beds in houses and flats with the same cladding that was on Grenfell is absolutely unacceptable," he says.

Edd adds that it is "difficult to move on with so much still unresolved".

"We have to see some meaningful change... Justice delayed is justice denied.

"It is hard to keep going but our incentive is so large and for me it's almost part of the healing process."

'They say time heals, but for me it's the opposite'

Munira Mahmud fled the fire with her husband and three young children.

"We're still at a standstill from when it happened. It's quite hard as time goes on. They say time heals but for me I think it's the opposite," she says.

She believes the campaign for justice has brought little change.

"I think that's the most painful bit. No change, no justice.

"More families, their lives in danger thinking 'is it going to happen - another Grenfell?' We're all trying, thanks to Grenfell United and the survivors and the bereaved, to fight day and night that it doesn't happen again.

"But we all know there are people still out there sleeping and their houses are covered in cladding. It's a nightmare."

Munira says there must be some accountability for her to consider that justice has been achieved.

"The evidence is out there, everyone has seen it, everyone has heard it - what are we waiting for? Nobody knows."

'We're still waiting for serious progress'

Mohammed Rasoul, Munira's husband, has given evidence to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

"It's been difficult for a lot of people, it's been a long drawn out process, and five years on, no prosecutions.

"Yes we've had a lot of revelations come out of the inquiry and we're still waiting for serious progress from the police side of things."

Mohammed says for him the achievement of justice would be "multi-faceted".

"There are levels of justice. Ultimately, to see people who are in charge prosecuted, held to account for their failings, their neglect, maybe intentional disregard of people's lives at times, and anyone who was involved in that."

He describes the wait as "emotionally draining".

"It can be a big blow to your heart and to us as community to not have any major change."

