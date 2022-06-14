Parents murdered baby by 'forceful shaking', jury hears
A 10-week-old girl was murdered by her parents by "forceful shaking", a court has heard.
Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George died six days after being discharged into their care, despite the opposition of hospital staff, a jury was told.
She suffered 18 rib fractures, a broken leg and a fatal head injury.
Darren Hurrell, 25, from Derby, and Lauren Saint George, also 25 and from Enfield in north London, deny murder, manslaughter and child cruelty.
They also deny a charge of causing or allowing their daughter's death.
Lily-Mai, who was born nine weeks prematurely, was found unresponsive at her home in Haringey after a 999 call was made on 31 January 2018.
She was taken to North Middlesex Hospital suffering from injuries in keeping with physical abuse, the jury at Wood Green Crown Court was told. Lily-Mai died two days later at Great Ormond Street Hospital.
Opening the prosecution, Sally O'Neill QC told jurors that Lily-Mai's parents were responsible for her death, and that her fatal injuries were caused "by forceful shaking shortly before that 999 call, only six days after she had been discharged into their care".
The court heard that a social worker from Haringey Council had been assigned to work with the couple, after concerns were raised over their ability to look after their daughter.
Lily-Mae was discharged into their care despite Ms Saint George storming out of a meeting due to "anger issues", the jury heard.
Both defendants are on conditional bail.
The trial, which is due to last up to five weeks, continues.
