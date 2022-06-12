Second man arrested over Chelsea dogwalker death crash
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman and her three dogs were killed in a crash in Chelsea.
Olivia Riley, 41, from Suffolk, died on 14 May while walking her golden retrievers on Cheyne Walk.
The driver of the car, 26, was arrested at the scene and released on bail.
A 30-year-old man has since also been arrested and bailed until a date in late June.
