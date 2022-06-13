Oxford Street: Tax investigation into US-themed sweet shops
Dozens of US-themed sweet shops on London's Oxford Street are facing an investigation for allegedly failing to pay £7.9m in business rates.
Westminster City Council says it has so far seized around £100,000 worth of counterfeit and illegal goods from American candy and souvenir stores.
Thirty shops are now being investigated for alleged business rate evasion, the council said.
Councillor Adam Hug said they were "a threat to the status" of Oxford Street.
Examples of complaints to Westminster City Council trading standards include out of date food, counterfeit "Wonka" bars and sex novelty sweets.
The council said in one week alone £474,000 worth of counterfeit and illegal goods were seized from the sweet and souvenir shops.
Officials discovered nearly 4,500 disposable vapes, containing excessive levels of nicotine or not conforming to UK standards.
Mr Hug, leader of Westminster City Council, said the US-themed sweet shops were on the rise.
"They are not only an eyesore; they are a threat to the status and value of what is supposed to be the nation's premier shopping street," he said.
"The problem is that owners of buildings are turning a blind eye to those who sublet them as it means they are not liable for business rates.
"This needs to stop and we will be stepping up pressure on landlords to make it clear they are responsible for Oxford Street being overrun with these kinds of stores.
"The people selling overpriced and often out-of-date sweets are cheating the UK taxpayer and very often swindling their customers into the bargain."
'Very few serving customers'
In a statement, Westminster City Council said there was a "growing problem" of sweet and "poor quality souvenir shops" on Oxford Street and in the surrounding West End areas.
The council added: "We understand that these shops are far from regular and legitimate businesses with very few serving sufficient customers to be commercially viable.
"Instead, we believe that these properties are used to avoid business rate bills and possibly commit other offences."
Officers are currently taking action to enforce against properties under various civil proceedings, including planning enforcement action where the premises are advertising illegally.
