Body found set on fire in Northolt park
A body has been found set on fire in a park in north-west London.
London Fire Brigade went to the fire at Belvue Park, Northolt, shortly after 04:30 BST, and called police when it was realised a body was involved.
The deceased person is believed, at this stage, to be male and police are trying to establish his identity and contact next of kin.
A crime scene is place but no arrests have been made. The death is currently being treated as "unexplained".
