London Heathrow: Airport reopens Terminal 4 after Covid closure
London Heathrow Airport has reopened Terminal 4 two years after it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It has been shut to passengers since May 2020 as international travel restrictions cut the amount of airport traffic.
The move led to airlines such as Air France, Etihad and KLM moving to Terminal 2.
Piccadilly and Elizabeth line services will now also serve Terminal 4 on the public transport network.
Qatar Airways will be the first to move, followed by about 30 other airlines over the course of the next month.
Airlines which will be moving to Terminal 4 include: Air Algerie; Air Astana; Air Malta; Air Mauritius; Air Serbia; Azerbaijan Airlines; Bulgarian Air, El Al - Israeli Airlines; Etihad Airways; Gulf Air; ITA Airlines; Kenya Airways; Korean Air; Kuwait Airways; Malaysian Airlines; Omanair; Qatar Airways; Royal Air Maroc; Royal Brunei; Saudi Arabia Airlines; TAROM; Tunis Air; Uzbekistan Airways; and Vietnam Airlines.
Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said reopening Terminal 4 will provide the airport with "extra space".
He added: "To help ensure a smooth journey we will ensure head office colleagues are in the terminals helping passengers.
"Passengers can also help us to help them by getting set for travel before they arrive at the airport, by checking their terminal in advance, completing all travel paperwork at home and getting hand luggage ready for security checks."
The re-opening of Terminal 4 comes after Heathrow revealed passenger numbers at the airport rose to 5.3m during May.
