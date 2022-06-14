Child Q: Strip-search Met Police officers facing gross misconduct case
The police watchdog has escalated its investigation into the officers who strip-searched a 15-year-old girl from one of misconduct to gross misconduct.
A report found racism was "likely" to have been a factor in the "unjustified" search of the girl, known as Child Q.
In March, mayor of London Sadiq Khan had called for the officers to face a gross misconduct charge.
The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed the escalation of the case.
Child Q has previously said she "can't go a single day without wanting to scream, shout, cry or just give up" since the search.
The teenager was removed from a mock exam after staff at the school in Hackney, east London, thought she smelled of cannabis.
The girl was taken to the school's medical room and strip-searched by two female Met Police officers, while teachers remained outside. No other adult was present and her parents were not contacted.
Her intimate body parts were exposed and she was made to take off her sanitary towel, according to the review. No drugs were found.
At a special scrutiny meeting into the scandal at Hackney Town Hall on Monday evening, Hackney's borough commander Det Ch Supt Marcus Barnett told councillors: "It is beyond regrettable that it ever happened to a young child."
Councillor Anntoinette Bramble, Hackney's deputy mayor with responsibility for education, young people and children's social care, said: "An indefensible, inconceivable thing happened. In 2022, we are still judged by the colour of our skins."
If gross misconduct is proved, the police officers could be dismissed from the force. A hearing will take place in the coming months.
The Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) confirmed that the IOPC had "recently uplifted the level of their investigation to gross misconduct", but added: "No decision about the level of misconduct proceedings the officers will face has been made."
Lawyers acting on behalf of Child Q, who is suing both the school and the Met Police, have asked for the school not to be named in the media.
The strip-search sparked days of protest in Hackney.
