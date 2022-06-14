Man arrested after girl, 10, assaulted at London Victoria
- Published
A man has been arrested after a 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at London's Victoria station.
The girl was in Boots in Victoria Place Shopping Centre on Saturday afternoon when she was attacked, police said.
Det Con Tony Gittens described it as a "particularly disturbing incident given the age of the victim".
British Transport Police said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of sexually assault in Kent on Tuesday morning and was in custody.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.