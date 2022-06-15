Grosvenor Square redesign gets planning approval
Plans to redesign Grosvenor Square with its original 1720s oval-shaped lawn, a biodiverse garden and water features have been approved by Westminster City Council.
The scheme received unanimous backing from the council's planning committee.
Plans for the six-acre site include a wetland at the one end of the garden, waterfall canopies and two play areas.
Work at the Mayfair square, the second largest garden square in London, is expected to begin in early 2024.
Tuesday's decision is the first planning proposal to be reviewed since the council came under Labour control last month.
Heather Topel, director of Grosvenor Property UK, said: "Grosvenor Square is a local landmark but over time it's been underused and undervalued.
"These stunning designs strike the right balance between heritage protection, the need to tackle the climate emergency and create a more welcoming, modern public space.
"Almost 7,000 people were involved in the design process and we'd like to thank the community for embracing the project and for their input.
"This process was conducted across multiple lockdowns and Covid restrictions, and the huge positive response we had only served to highlight the importance of this space and the benefits of its transformation."
The Grade II-listed square was originally commissioned in 1720 by Sir Richard Grosvenor and has undergone various redesigns through the years.