Ron Hope: Met Police's first black police inspector dies aged 68
- Published
Ronald Hope, the first black person to be made an inspector in the Metropolitan Police, has died aged 68.
Mr Hope was a founding member and the first elected chair of the Met Black Police Association (MBPA).
He was born in south London to a Guyanese father and an English mother, and joined the police in1973, staying with the force for the next 30 years.
After retirement from the Met he worked in anti-corruption, focussing on match-fixing in international cricket.
He became an inspector in 1979, aged 25.
Speaking at the time to the The Times, Insp Hope said he believed black youths were afraid of what their friends might think if they joined the police and that he hoped his promotion would encourage them.
Announcing his death, the MBPA said "his leadership and drive helped future Met BPA chairs who followed in his footsteps.
"He played a major role in supporting black officers and staff, while striving to change policies within the Met."
Mr Hope rose to the rank of chief superintendent, where he was the borough commander of Islington.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of @MetBPA member and former @metpoliceuk Officer, Ronald ‘Ron’ Hope.— Metropolitan BPA (@MetBPA) June 13, 2022
Ron was a founder member and the first elected Chair of the Met BPA in 1994. He was also the first Black Inspector in the Met. pic.twitter.com/up5TJSfN0Y
The current chair of the MBPA, Chris Excell, said; "Ron's solid dedication in service, to our communities as well as our members, has helped to pave the way for many of us to progress and even thrive, more than we would have done had it not been for the formation of the Met BPA.
"We stand on the shoulders of great leaders who have given so much in the past for our futures. Ron is one of those and must never be forgotten.
"May he remain in our memory as a great inspiration and a friend".