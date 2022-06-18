Teachers take to London's streets over pay and conditions
- Published
Teachers have taken to the streets of London to demand better pay and conditions from the government.
Members of NASUWT, The Teachers' Union, has called for the profession to receive a "pay uplift and an urgent rebalancing of workload".
It is part of a wider march calling for more government help to deal with the cost of living crisis.
The government said it was "taking action" to support teachers to stay in the profession and thrive.
A Department for Education spokeswoman added that it was "incredibly grateful for the continued efforts of teachers and school leaders in supporting pupils".
She said that the department was "working to deliver pay increases and pay awards for new and experienced teachers".
Hundreds of people took part in the march on Saturday, which set off from Portland Place and headed towards Parliament Square at about 12:00 BST.
The union said that with essential living expenses surging ahead of wages, the value of teachers' pay had fallen by 19% over the last 12 years.
'Cost of living crisis'
It said research it had undertaken had found 91% of teachers were experiencing ever-increasing workloads, leading to 73% of teachers to seriously consider leaving their jobs.
Its package of demands, called the "Better Deal For Teachers", includes full pay restoration, tackling workloads, improving wellbeing and action on the cost of living crisis.
Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, claimed that "the future of education is under threat".
He added: "Highly qualified education professionals are expected to work more for less pay and endure a cost-of-living crisis that continues to break records and push households into financial hardship.
Tomorrow, key workers from across the UK are demanding better. Join us.— NASUWT (@NASUWT) June 17, 2022
📍 Portland Place, London
🕥 Gather from 10.30am | March departs 12pm
📢 Rally 1pm, Parliament Square.
Let's get a #BetterDealForTeachershttps://t.co/8qsEGFNZSJ pic.twitter.com/rJQ2xjCgr0
"Teachers are seriously considering how much longer they can remain in the profession without a pay uplift and an urgent rebalancing of workload.
"The government's 'tighten your belts' approach to this crisis is not only a far cry from their transformational 'levelling up' promises for education, but it is also deeply insulting.
"The reality is that 12 years of government's own successive attacks on teachers' pay has left nothing else in household budgets to tighten."
'Deserve better'
Angela Butler, NASUWT president, said: "Under the government's watch, teachers' working hours, workload pressures and bills have gone up, but our pay covers less and less - it's unsustainable.
"Too many talented teachers have already been forced out of the job they love, and more will follow if the government and employers choose to not intervene.
"Morale in the workforce is at an all-time low, but the government is mistaken if they think that means teachers will stand by and watch them dismantle our profession.
"Teachers, pupils and the country deserve better."
A spokeswoman for the DfE said: "We have also invested £760,000 in a new mental health support scheme for school leaders, and launched the Education Staff Wellbeing Charter which commits to reducing unnecessary teacher workload, championing flexible working and improving access to wellbeing resources."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk