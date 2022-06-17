Heathrow Terminal 2 baggage piles up after malfunction
A sea of luggage has piled up at Heathrow's Terminal 2 after a technical malfunction.
Some passengers had to fly without their bags while others faced delays at check-in, the airport said.
Travellers complained on social media of two-hour waits at baggage reclaim.
The airport said the malfunction had now been fixed. Airport staff are working to reunite passengers with their belongings if they had to fly without them.
Lost luggage has a final resting place perhaps….@HeathrowAirport T2…mine’s the black one (I think) pic.twitter.com/u0tDMTgFHj— Stuart Dempster (@StuDempster) June 17, 2022
Stuart Dempster tried to spot his own bags among the hundreds of suitcases packed into the hall.
"Two-hour delays for Heathrow Airport T2 baggage reclaim tonight apparently," he tweeted. "Welcome back to Britain!"
Fiona O'Driscoll posted pictures online of the terminal hall crammed with bags to pass the time.
A Heathrow spokeswoman apologised for the disruption.
"Earlier today there was a technical issue with the Terminal 2 baggage system which has now been resolved," she said.
"Passengers are now able to check-in as normal, but a number of passengers who departed from Terminal 2 earlier today may have travelled without their luggage.
"We are working closely with airlines to reunite passengers with their luggage as soon as possible. We're sorry there's been disruption to passenger journeys."
