Northolt men charged with murder after burning body found
- Published
Two men have been have been charged with the murder of a man whose burning remains were discovered in west London.
The body of Subere Badade, 28, was found after firefighters were called to Belvue Park, Northolt to reports of a fire on 13 June.
Samuel Stewart, 35 of Lilliput Avenue, Northolt and David Pilgrim, 32, of Vanbrough Crescent, Northolt are due before magistrates in Ealing on Monday.
Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.
