Westminster Bridge: Cat cyclist flags ice cream van chaos

By Jennifer McKiernan & Jay Gardner
BBC News

Trevor says Sigi the cat is "not bothered" by the people blocking the way - but drivers are

Ice cream vans have been illegally parking on Westminster Bridge, with customers blocking the cycle path.

The problem was flagged by cyclist Trevor Nelson, who travels with his deaf cat Sigrid in a front basket.

Other Londoners have also taken to Twitter to express their concern about the dangers to bridge users.

A Met Police response to complaints read: "We are working on a longer-term solution as this enforcement clearly does not deter them."

Mr Nelson videoed himself trying to use the cycle path with Sigi onboard as usual, coming to a standstill as they tried to navigate the ice cream vans parked on the river crossing.

He said the cycle lane was full of crowds of people, forcing bikes off the dedicated path.

"Cycling through there is a complete nightmare when the ice cream van is parked up on the double red lines," he said.

Sometimes Sigi has to politely request pedestrians move off the cycle path

"Sigi's pretty indifferent to it - she likes people and she's not that interested in ice cream - and most of the customers are considerate and eventually let us through.

"But the drivers are unhappy because now the cyclists and the buses are on the road with the cars, slowing them up."

He tweeted the council and police asking if something could be done, adding "there has been, and will continue to be, accidents caused by this".

People need to stand in the cycle lane to buy ice cream
Sigi is on the alert for pedestrians stepping on to the cycle path

The Met Police roads and transport account replied: "We are aware of this issue and the vehicles are issued with red route TFL fines."

Other Londoners have also vented their frustrations on social media.

A Lambeth Council spokesperson said the authority had been "proactively working with partners to tackle unlicensed street trading on Westminster Bridge".

"In May the council secured fines against two unlicensed street traders at Croydon Magistrates' Court, as well as being awarded costs.

"We work on this with the police, the South Bank Business Improvement District and Westminster Council."

Transport for London, which also has responsibility for the cycle lane as it is a red route, has been contacted repeatedly by BBC London but failed to provide a comment.

