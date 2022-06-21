People being treated by paramedics at tower block blaze near Grenfell
People are being treated by paramedics following a tower block blaze in west London, about a mile from Grenfell Tower.
London Ambulance Service confirmed it was in attendance and that paramedics were "treating a number of patients".
London Fire Brigade said 60 firefighters and eight engines were despatched to the block on Queensdale Crescent in Shepherd's Bush.
An emergency call came through at 09:23 BST. The incident is ongoing.
London Ambulance Service is responding to a fire in Queensdale Crescent, W11, alongside colleagues from the London Fire Brigade. We have dispatched multiple resources to the scene and are treating a number of patients. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/MLDidgxFyL— London Ambulance Service 💙 (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 21, 2022
Station Commander David Bracewell, who is at the scene, said six residents were helped to safety by firefighters and the fire was under control by 10:55.
He said: "Three people from the affected flat left before the brigade arrived. A number of other residents evacuated the building.
"Firefighters led six residents to safety via an internal staircase.
"Further residents who were not affected by fire, heat or smoke were advised to remain in their flats."
An LFB spokesperson said more than 30 calls had come through to the about the fire, which had set light to half a flat. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
The BBC has obtained footage showing the window of the flat, which has severe smoke damage around it.
Kensington MP Felicity Buchan tweeted: "Very concerning to hear about the high rise fire at Queensdale Crescent in Shepherds Bush."
