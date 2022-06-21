Woman and boy, 5, found stabbed to death in Barnet
- Published
A woman and a five-year-old boy have been found stabbed to death in north London.
Police said they were called at about 13:30 BST to an address in Brookside South, Barnet. The victims are thought to be mother and son.
The pair were declared dead at the scene. A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion on murder.
He was known to the woman and child, and there is nothing to indicate anyone else was involved, the Met Police said.
Ch Supt Sara Leach said: "The whole community will be shocked and saddened to hear of this terrible incident.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman and child who have died, and also with the officers and paramedics who were first to arrive at what was an incredibly challenging scene.
"Specialist detectives are working to establish what took place and a man is in custody.
"I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything unusual earlier today, or in recent days, to come forward and speak to the police."
The BBC originally reported that the deceased child was a girl on the basis of information provided by the Metropolitan Police. A correction was later issued and this article was updated.