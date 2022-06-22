Amir Khan: Three men arrested over gunpoint robbery of boxer
- Published
Three men have been arrested after former world champion boxer Amir Khan was robbed at gunpoint with his wife in east London.
The 35-year-old wrote on Twitter in April that a gun was "pointed in my face" on High Road, Leyton, as two men stole his £72,000 watch.
The Met said officers "investigating a gunpoint street robbery in Leyton" had made three arrests.
The men, aged 25, 24 and 20, are being held on suspicion of robbery.
The 2008 Olympic silver medallist from Bolton was with his wife Faryal at the time but said "the main thing is we're both safe".
No shots were fired during the robbery and no-one was injured, police said.
The 25-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, while the 20-year-old man was also held for the same offence and possession of ammunition.
All three remain in custody.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk