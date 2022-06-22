Subere Badade death: Murder-accused duo in court over park burning body
- Published
Two men have appeared in court charged with murder after a body was found on fire in a west London park.
The body of Subere Badade, 28, was found by firefighters in Belvue Park in Northolt, Ealing, in the early hours of 13 June.
Samuel Stewart, 35, and David Pilgrim, 32, both of Northolt, Ealing, appeared at the Old Bailey and were remanded into custody.
A plea hearing is set to take place on 7 October.
