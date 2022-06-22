Grenfell Tower: Two fires hard for Grenfell community - fire chief
- Published
Two fires in high-rise London tower blocks on Tuesday, one less than a mile (1.6km) from Grenfell Tower, will have been "difficult for the local community to witness", a fire chief has said.
Plumes of smoke could be seen rising out of a building on Queensdale Crescent, Shepherd's Bush, west London, as 60 firefighters tackled the blaze.
About 100 firefighters later went to a tower fire at Manor Park, east London.
The fifth anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy was marked last week.
The 2017 fire claimed the lives of 72 people, with some survivors saying they have been unable to move on.
Jonathan Smith, assistant commissioner for fire stations with London Fire Brigade LFB), said the most recent fires showed improvements had been made in the past five years.
"My thoughts are with all affected by those incidents," he said. "The fire in Queensdale Crescent in Shepherd's Bush was minutes away from Grenfell Tower and will have undoubtedly been difficult for the community to witness.
"The images from Grantham Road in Manor Park showed the intensity of the blaze faced by the first firefighters in attendance.
"Both incidents show how far we have come as an organisation when we deal with high-rise fires involving multiple calls, concerned residents and numerous partner agencies."
Mr Smith said improvements included a new technology being used by LFB, which allowed a 999 caller to livestream the Queensdale Crescent fire to the call handling centre.
He also pointed to the use of a 64m (210ft) turntable ladder, the tallest in Europe, adding "we will never stop learning from these type of incidents and we will continue to strive to improve".
One person needed hospital treatment following the Shepherd's Bush fire, which was caused when a charging e-bike battery caught fire on the 12th floor.
Hammersmith and Fulham Council leader Stephen Cowan said the handling of the fire was partly made possible by the lack of flammable cladding, a crucial difference from the Grenfell Tower disaster.
