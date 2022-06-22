Woman, 89, stabbed to death in Croydon residential home
- Published
An 89-year-old woman has been stabbed to death at a residential home in south London.
She was found at the home in Brigstock Road, Thornton Heath, at about 21:20 BST on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said. Paramedics tried to save her but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 30s was arrested at another address in Croydon soon after.
The murder suspect and the woman who died knew each other. No-one else is being sought over the death.
Hours earlier in a separate incident in north London a 37-year-old woman and her five-year-old boy were fatally stabbed in Barnet, north London.
Fifteen women, out of a total of 44 homicide victims, have been killed in London so far in 2022, according to Met Police, British Transport Police and City of London Police statistics.
All the suspects are men.
This time last year there were 54 London homicide victims, 12 of whom were females.
The Mayor of London recently pledged £17.7m to tackle violence against women.