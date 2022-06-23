Chelsfield Hill house fire: 70 firefighters tackling blaze
- Published
About 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze on the top floor of a house in south-east London.
Ten fire engines from London Fire Brigade were called to Chelsfield Hill in Orpington, at about 02:15 BST where they found a semi-detached home ablaze.
People in the area are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed.
Clive Robinson, station commander, said: "Crews are working extremely hard to bring this large fire under control."
Crews are working hard to tackle a fire in the roof of a house in #Orpington. The fire is creating a lot of smoke and nearby residents are advised to keep windows and doors shut: https://t.co/0zaEDSOh1f pic.twitter.com/lva85kbiYx— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 23, 2022
"They are expected to remain at the scene for some time," he added.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.