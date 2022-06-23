Man charged with unsolved 1974 Islington murder

Hamilton ParkGoogle
Eileen Cotter's body was found on this street on the afternoon of 1 June 1974

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman 48 years ago.

Eileen Cotter, 22, was found strangled to death in front of a block of garages behind Hamilton Park in Highbury, north London, on 1 June 1974.

A murder investigation was launched at the time but nobody was charged.

On Wednesday, John Apelgren, 79, of Sydenham, was arrested and also charged with indecent assault of a different woman and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.

