Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman: Three more PCs disciplined over photos
- Published
Three more Metropolitan Police officers have been disciplined over photos taken of the bodies of two sisters who were murdered in a north-west London park.
Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were found dead in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, on 7 June 2020.
Two PCs who took photos of the murder scene and then shared them on WhatsApp were previously jailed.
The Met said three further officers who had failed to report the images had each received a written warning.
Former PCs Deniz Jaffer, 48, and Jamie Lewis, 33, had been sent to guard the murder scene, but they left their posts and took photos of the two sisters, which they shared on WhatsApp along with messages calling them "dead birds".
They were both jailed for 33 months in December having pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office.
They were then sacked by the Met and subsequently lost an appeal against their sentences.
The latest misconduct meetings took place on Wednesday and involved three Met PCs based with the North East Command Unit.
They all admitted misconduct for failing to report the inappropriate photographs and received written warnings.
'Urgent catalyst for change'
Speaking following the meetings, Commander Paul Brogden said: "We are sorry for the truly despicable actions of PCs Jaffer and Lewis, and the behaviour of other officers, and how this has compounded the distress and suffering of the sisters' loved ones.
"These matters, along with other high profile cases in the Met, have been an urgent catalyst for change.
"We're working hard to begin rebuilding the public's trust and confidence that police officers will protect and respect them."
Ms Henry and Ms Smallman had been celebrating Ms Henry's birthday in the park in Wembley when they were repeatedly stabbed by Danyal Hussein, then aged 19.
Hussain, from Blackheath, was found guilty of murdering them and jailed for a minimum of 35 years in October 2021.
