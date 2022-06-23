Croydon home death: Man accused of murdering his grandmother
- Published
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murdering his 89-year-old grandmother in south London.
Sakunthala Francis was found with fatal stab wounds at a residential home in Brigstock Road, Thornton Heath, in Croydon, on Tuesday night.
Ms Francis was pronounced dead at the scene and Verushan Manoharan was arrested a short while later at another address in Croydon.
Mr Manoharan is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court later.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.