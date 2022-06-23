Amir Khan: Trio in court accused of boxer gunpoint robbery
- Published
Three men have appeared in court after former world boxing champion Amir Khan had his £72,000 watch snatched at gunpoint on an east London street.
Mr Khan, 35, had his custom-made Franck Muller watch stolen after leaving a restaurant with his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, and a friend in April.
Ahmed Bana, 25, Nurul Amin, 24, and Dante Campbell, 20, of north London, are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery at Thames Magistrates' Court.
They were remanded into custody.
A further hearing is set to take place at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 25 July.
Mr Bana and Mr Campbell have also been charged with possession of an imitation firearm.
Mr Campbell faces further counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.
The court heard that after Mr Khan left the venue on High Road, in Leyton, a car pulled up on the street and a number of men jumped out.
The boxer was then threatened with a firearm and robbed of his watch, prosecutors told the court.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk