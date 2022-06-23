Man released after Barnet stabbing of mother and young son
A man arrested in connection with the deaths of a woman and a child in north London has been released with no further action.
Yi Chen, who was 37, and her five-year-old son Xing Duan Yuan, were found with stab wounds at a house in Brookside South, Barnet, just after 13:30 BST on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police said he was released following a post mortem examination of Yi Chen.
Det Ch Insp Claire Hine said: "The post-mortem examination has provided important new information as to the nature of her injuries.
"Nobody else is sought in connection with the two deaths."
A post mortem examination is due to be carried out on Xing Duan Yuan on 29 June.
