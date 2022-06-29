Zara Aleena: Man charged with murder over Ilford death
A man has been charged with murder following a suspected stranger attack on a woman in east London.
Zara Aleena, 35, was assaulted as she walked along Cranbrook Road, towards Gants Hill station in Ilford, in the early hours of Sunday.
She died later in hospital. A post-mortem examination revealed she had "multiple serious injuries".
Jordan McSweeney, 29, was detained on Monday and is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court later.
He has also been charged with the attempted rape and robbery of Ms Aleena.
Paramedics were called to the scene of the assault at about 02:45 BST on Sunday after Ms Aleena, who lived locally, was found by members of the public.
Her friends have said she was "so soft and gentle, she never had a bad word to say about anyone".
They said she graduated in October after extensive studying and had only been working at the Royal Courts of Justice for a few weeks.
