Hounslow stabbing: Murder hunt launched after man killed
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in what police described as a "terrible attack" in west London.
Officers were called to Staines Road by Hounslow town centre at 00:30 BST.
The 31-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and his family has been informed, police said.
Det Ch Insp James Shirley said: "Our investigation will be extensive and painstaking, including a full forensic examination of the area."